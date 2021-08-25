Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey [Image 3 of 5]

    From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Rubalcava, 18th Wing command post senior controller, uses a radio to communicate with aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. Mass notification systems like the Giant Voice system and AtHoc alerts are managed by command post controllers, and are used to inform a large number of people quickly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 02:49
    Photo ID: 6809541
    VIRIN: 210825-F-ZJ963-1050
    Resolution: 5337x4270
    Size: 12.39 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey
    From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey
    From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey
    From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey
    From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From construction to command post: An Airman&rsquo;s journey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th Wing
    Command Post
    personality feature
    senior controller
    Staff Sgt. James Rubalcava

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT