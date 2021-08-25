U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Rubalcava, 18th Wing command post senior controller, uses a radio to communicate with aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. Mass notification systems like the Giant Voice system and AtHoc alerts are managed by command post controllers, and are used to inform a large number of people quickly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
From construction to command post: An Airman's journey
