Spc. Adrian Pacheco, an Army combat documentation specialist, with the 55th Signal Company, sets aside his camera and assists members of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation while delivering boxes of food provisions to a community in Dijoux, Haiti, Aug. 27, 2021. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)
Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
