Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done [Image 5 of 8]

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done

    SAN ISIDRO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Cpt. Angel Colon, commander of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation group, currently stationed at San Isidro, Dominican Republic, sees off his soldiers as they depart to assist in the humanitarian-relief efforts in Haiti, Aug. 27, 2021. So far the PRANGA guardsmen have completed at least 26 humanitarian missions which amount to more than 116 flying hours. Additionally, the crews have transported approximately 11,550 pounds of cargo (food, water, power generators, medical equipment, etc.), 62 passengers, and 9 civilians that required emergency-medical evacuation. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 21:14
    Photo ID: 6808613
    VIRIN: 210827-Z-XG945-006
    Resolution: 4771x3181
    Size: 644.55 KB
    Location: SAN ISIDRO, DO 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    JTFHaiti
    USAID
    Army
    National Guard
    JTFHaiti2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT