Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done

Cpt. Angel Colon, commander of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation group, currently stationed at San Isidro, Dominican Republic, sees off his soldiers as they depart to assist in the humanitarian-relief efforts in Haiti, Aug. 27, 2021. So far the PRANGA guardsmen have completed at least 26 humanitarian missions which amount to more than 116 flying hours. Additionally, the crews have transported approximately 11,550 pounds of cargo (food, water, power generators, medical equipment, etc.), 62 passengers, and 9 civilians that required emergency-medical evacuation. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

