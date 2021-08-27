Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done

View of the UH-72 helicopter from the interior of a UH-60 Blackhawk before departing to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 27, 2021. Both aircrafts from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation have been an essential part of the USAID-led relief efforts since arriving in the country on Aug. 17. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

Date Taken: 08.27.2021
Location: SAN ISIDRO, DO