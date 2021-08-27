Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done

    

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.27.2021

    Story by Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Citizen-Soldiers from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue to assist in the USAID-lead relief efforts at Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The guardsmen have been an essential element for the operation since their arrival in the country on Aug. 17. So far they have completed at least 26 humanitarian missions which amount to more than 116 flying hours. Additionally, the crews have transported approximately 11,550 pounds of cargo (food, water, power generators, medical equipment, etc.), 62 passengers, and 9 civilians that required emergency-medical evacuation.

