Citizen-Soldiers from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue to assist in the USAID-lead relief efforts at Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The guardsmen have been an essential element for the operation since their arrival in the country on Aug. 17. So far they have completed at least 26 humanitarian missions which amount to more than 116 flying hours. Additionally, the crews have transported approximately 11,550 pounds of cargo (food, water, power generators, medical equipment, etc.), 62 passengers, and 9 civilians that required emergency-medical evacuation.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 21:14
|Story ID:
|404115
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done, by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT