Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done

Sgt. Amberlynn Hinckley, with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation, assists in the loading of food provisions destined to Dijoux, Haiti, Aug. 27, 2021. So far the PRANGA guardsmen have transported approximately 11,550 pounds of cargo, which includes, but is not limited to, food, water, power generators, and medical equipment. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 Location: DIJOUX, HT