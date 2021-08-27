Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done [Image 7 of 8]

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done

    DIJOUX, HAITI

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Sgt. Amberlynn Hinckley, with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation, assists in the loading of food provisions destined to Dijoux, Haiti, Aug. 27, 2021. So far the PRANGA guardsmen have transported approximately 11,550 pounds of cargo, which includes, but is not limited to, food, water, power generators, and medical equipment. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 21:14
    Photo ID: 6808617
    VIRIN: 210827-Z-XG945-007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: DIJOUX, HT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    JTFHaiti
    USAID
    Army
    National Guard
    JTFHaiti2021

