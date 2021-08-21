U.S. Army Col. Wes Morrison, the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team Commander, speaks to a new second lieutenant form the North Carolina Military Academy Officer Candidate School Class after his graduation ceremony at the 139th Regiment (North Carolina – Regional Training Institute) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 21, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

