U.S. Army Col. Wes Morrison, the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team Commander, speaks to a new second lieutenant form the North Carolina Military Academy Officer Candidate School Class after his graduation ceremony at the 139th Regiment (North Carolina – Regional Training Institute) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 21, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 07:22
|Photo ID:
|6808126
|VIRIN:
|210821-Z-MZ148-1476
|Resolution:
|4127x2948
|Size:
|9.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCMA Traditional OCS Class 63 & Accelerated Class 32 Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
