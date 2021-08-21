U.S. Army Col. Jerry Baird, Jr., the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander, straightens the tie of a North Carolina Military Academy Officer Candidate School Class 63 graduates before his graduation ceremony at the 139th Regiment (North Carolina – Regional Training Institute), Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 21, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

Date Taken: 08.21.2021
Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
NCMA Traditional OCS Class 63 & Accelerated Class 32 Graduation Ceremony