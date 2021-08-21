U.S. Army Col. Jerry Baird, Jr., the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander, speaks to three North Carolina Military Academy Officer Candidate School Class 63 graduates before their graduation ceremony at the 139th Regiment (North Carolina – Regional Training Institute), Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 21, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US