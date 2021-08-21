Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCMA Traditional OCS Class 63 & Accelerated Class 32 Graduation Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    NCMA Traditional OCS Class 63 &amp; Accelerated Class 32 Graduation Ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton 

    North Carolina National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Col. Jerry Baird, Jr., the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander, speaks to a North Carolina Military Academy Officer Candidate School Class 63 graduates before his graduation ceremony at the 139th Regiment (North Carolina – Regional Training Institute), Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 21, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 07:22
    Photo ID: 6808125
    VIRIN: 210821-Z-MZ148-1050
    Resolution: 5194x3710
    Size: 14.4 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCMA Traditional OCS Class 63 & Accelerated Class 32 Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commission
    Leadership
    Officer Candidate School
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    North Carolina Military Academy

