    Australian Army 1 CSSB train during Exercise Koolendong [Image 8 of 9]

    Australian Army 1 CSSB train during Exercise Koolendong

    BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Foster 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A MAN 40M truck with Australian Army 1 Combat Support Service Battalion drives during Exercise Koolendong at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, August 21, 2021. 1 CSSB conducted retention training and maintenance activities in the days leading up to rehearsals and live fires for the exercise. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities; and through their shared commitment, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 02:49
    Photo ID: 6807985
    VIRIN: 210821-M-EA312-1179
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.85 MB
    Location: BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian Army 1 CSSB train during Exercise Koolendong [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jacob Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australian Army
    ADF
    MRF-D 21.2
    Koolendong 2021
    Bradshaw Field Training Area (BFTA)
    1 CSSB

