Australian Army 1 CSSB train during Exercise Koolendong

Australian Army soldiers with 1 Combat Support Service Battalion conduct firefighting drills during Exercise Koolendong at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, August 21, 2021. 1 CSSB conducted retention training and maintenance activities in the days leading up to rehearsals and live fires for the exercise. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities; and through their shared commitment, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Foster)

