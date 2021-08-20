Australian Army 1 CSSB train during Exercise Koolendong

Australian Army Craftsman Daniel Flahavin, a recovery mechanic with Workshop Company, 1 Combat Support Service Battalion, stands watch at the traffic control point for the battalion maintenance area during Exercise Koolendong at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 20, 2021. 1 CSSB conducted retention training and maintenance activities in the days leading up to rehearsals and live fires for the exercise. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities and through their shared commitment, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Foster)

