Australian Army 1 Combat Support Service Battalion’s SPEE3D medal printer, prints a testing block out of metals and alloys during Exercise Koolendong at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 20, 2021. 1 CSSB conducted retention training and maintenance activities in the days leading up to rehearsals and live fires for the exercise. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities; and through their shared commitment, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Foster)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 02:43
|Photo ID:
|6807980
|VIRIN:
|210821-M-EA312-1043
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|7.69 MB
|Location:
|BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Australian Army 1 CSSB train during Exercise Koolendong [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jacob Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
