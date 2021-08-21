Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian Army 1 CSSB train during Exercise Koolendong [Image 2 of 9]

    Australian Army 1 CSSB train during Exercise Koolendong

    BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Foster 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Banning, right, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, listens as Australian Army Lance Cpl. Nathan Ryan with Workshop Company, 1 Combat Support Service Battalion, explains the capabilities of SPEE3D medal printer during Exercise Koolendong at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 21, 2021. The SPEE3D medal printer is capable of printing parts out of metals and alloys. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities; and through their shared commitment, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Foster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian Army 1 CSSB train during Exercise Koolendong [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jacob Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australian Army
    ADF
    MRF-D 21.2
    Koolendong 2021
    Bradshaw Field Training Area (BFTA)
    1 CSSB
    Australain Army
    SPEE3D medal printer

