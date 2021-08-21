Australian Army 1 CSSB train during Exercise Koolendong

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Banning, right, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, listens as Australian Army Lance Cpl. Nathan Ryan with Workshop Company, 1 Combat Support Service Battalion, explains the capabilities of SPEE3D medal printer during Exercise Koolendong at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 21, 2021. The SPEE3D medal printer is capable of printing parts out of metals and alloys. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities; and through their shared commitment, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Foster)

