MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay

210826-N-OT701-1334 KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii Aug. 26, 2021 -- Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE Detachment Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (MDSU ONE DET EOD) secure an unexploded ordnance (UXO) deemed safe to handle onto a truck for transfer to a disposal site. The UXO was removed by EOD from Kaneohe Bay at the request the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources following its successful recovery. EOD experts earlier destroyed another UXO in a controlled detonation. Both UXO were estimated to be approximately 50 years old. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall/ Released)

