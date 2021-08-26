MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay

210826-N-OT701-1006 KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii Aug. 26, 2021 -- Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE Detachment Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (MDSU ONE DET EOD) operate in Kaneohe Bay to remove unexploded ordnance (UXO) in support of the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. EOD experts conducted a controlled detonation to destroy one UXO, and then removed a second UXO after EOD deemed it safe to move. Both UXO were estimated to be approximately 50 years old. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall/ Released)

