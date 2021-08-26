210826-N-OT701-1102 KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii Aug. 26, 2021 – A plume of water reaches 40 feet into the air at Kaneohe Bay following a controlled detonation that destroyed an unexploded ordnance (UXO). The UXO was detonated by Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE Detachment Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (MDSU ONE DET EOD). EOD later removed another UXO EOD deemed safe to move and returned it to shore for further disposal. Both UXO were estimated to be approximately 50 years old. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 20:17 Photo ID: 6807727 VIRIN: 210826-N-OT701-1102 Resolution: 1979x2974 Size: 1.84 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.