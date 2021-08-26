Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay [Image 1 of 5]

    MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    210826-N-OT701-1102 KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii Aug. 26, 2021 – A plume of water reaches 40 feet into the air at Kaneohe Bay following a controlled detonation that destroyed an unexploded ordnance (UXO). The UXO was detonated by Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE Detachment Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (MDSU ONE DET EOD). EOD later removed another UXO EOD deemed safe to move and returned it to shore for further disposal. Both UXO were estimated to be approximately 50 years old. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall/ Released)

    UXO
    Unexploded Ordnance
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    MDSU-1 DET EOD

