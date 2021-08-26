MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay

210826-N-OT701-1278 KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii Aug. 26, 2021 -- Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE Detachment Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (MDSU ONE DET EOD) lift an unexploded ordnance (UXO) from in Kaneohe Bay following its successful recovery. The UXO, which had been recovered at the request the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, was then moved to another location for disposal. EOD experts earlier destroyed another UXO in a controlled detonation. Both UXO were estimated to be approximately 50 years old. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall/ Released)

