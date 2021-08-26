Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay [Image 2 of 5]

    MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    210826-N-OT701-1140 KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii Aug. 26, 2021 -- Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE Detachment Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (MDSU ONE DET EOD) operate in Kaneohe Bay to remove unexploded ordnance (UXO) in support of the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. EOD experts recovered one UXO after EOD deemed it safe to move and returned it to shore for further disposal. Earlier another UXO was destroyed in a controlled detonation. Both UXO were estimated to be approximately 50 years old. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 20:16
    Photo ID: 6807728
    VIRIN: 210826-N-OT701-1140
    Resolution: 5154x3429
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay
    MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay
    MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay
    MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay
    MDSU ONE DET EOD Remove Unexploded Ordnance From Kaneohe Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UXO
    Unexploded Ordnance
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    MDSU-1 DET EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT