Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II (center), Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, speaks during the 204th Engineer Detachment (Construction Management Team) call to duty ceremony Aug. 20, 2021, at Genoa Park in Columbus, Ohio. The group will support U.S. Central Command operations during a yearlong deployment.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 14:10
|Photo ID:
|6806995
|VIRIN:
|210820-Z-OD179-1193
|Resolution:
|4076x2723
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
