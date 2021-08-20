Soldiers assigned to the 204th Engineer Detachment (Construction Management Team), salute during the playing of the national anthem, during their call to duty ceremony Aug. 20, 2021, at Genoa Park in downtown Columbus, Ohio. During their yearlong deployment, the Soldiers will provide construction management support to U.S. Central Command.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 14:09
|Photo ID:
|6806990
|VIRIN:
|210820-Z-OD179-1050
|Resolution:
|3371x2252
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
