Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command [Image 3 of 9]

    Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Silhavy 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 204th Engineer Detachment (Construction Management Team) march in during their call to duty ceremony Aug. 20, 2021, at Genoa Park in downtown Columbus, Ohio. During their yearlong deployment, the Soldiers will provide construction management support to U.S. Central Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 14:09
    Photo ID: 6806989
    VIRIN: 210820-Z-OD179-1034
    Resolution: 3049x2036
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command
    Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command
    Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command
    Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command
    Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command
    Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command
    Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command
    Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command
    Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    engineers
    National Guard
    deployment
    call to duty
    construction management team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT