Soldiers assigned to the 204th Engineer Detachment (Construction Management Team) march in during their call to duty ceremony Aug. 20, 2021, at Genoa Park in downtown Columbus, Ohio. During their yearlong deployment, the Soldiers will provide construction management support to U.S. Central Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 14:09 Photo ID: 6806989 VIRIN: 210820-Z-OD179-1034 Resolution: 3049x2036 Size: 1.83 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.