Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command

Family members and friends attend the call to duty ceremony for the 204th Engineer Detachment (Construction Management Team) Aug. 20, 2021, at Genoa Park in downtown Columbus, Ohio. During the yearlong deployment, the Soldiers will provide construction management support to U.S. Central Command.

