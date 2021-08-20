Soldiers assigned to the 204th Engineer Detachment Construction Management Team, sit during their call to duty ceremony Aug. 20, 2021, at Genoa Park in downtown Columbus, Ohio. During the yearlong deployment, the Soldiers will provide construction management support to U.S. Central Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 14:09 Photo ID: 6806987 VIRIN: 210820-Z-OD179-1131 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 4.66 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Army National Guard’s 204th Engineer Detachment to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.