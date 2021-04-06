U.S. Army Pfc. Yesenia Flores, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Troop Command, stands at attention as she is being promoted to the rank of specialist on April 6, 2021 at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. Flores is a human resource specialist, and has demonstrated leadership qualities and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 04:07
|Photo ID:
|6806239
|VIRIN:
|210406-Z-CZ403-1112
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.7 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MCGREGOR, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, April 6, 2021 Promotions [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT