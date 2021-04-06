U.S. Army Pvt. Chase Hodges, assigned to Forward Support Company, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Troop Command, being promoted to private first class by Capt. Evan Stafford, assigned to FSC, 1-181 FAR, 30th Trp Cmd, on April 6, 2021 at Camp McGregor. Hodges was promoted before being deployed to the Middle East with the 1-181 FAR. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 04:07
|Photo ID:
|6806238
|VIRIN:
|210406-Z-CZ403-1018
|Resolution:
|4728x3224
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MCGREGOR, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, April 6, 2021 Promotions [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
