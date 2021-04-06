Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    April 6, 2021 Promotions [Image 3 of 5]

    April 6, 2021 Promotions

    CAMP MCGREGOR, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Pvt. Chase Hodges, assigned to Forward Support Company, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Troop Command, being promoted to private first class by Capt. Evan Stafford, assigned to FSC, 1-181 FAR, 30th Trp Cmd, on April 6, 2021 at Camp McGregor. Hodges was promoted before being deployed to the Middle East with the 1-181 FAR. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 04:07
    Photo ID: 6806238
    VIRIN: 210406-Z-CZ403-1018
    Resolution: 4728x3224
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: CAMP MCGREGOR, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April 6, 2021 Promotions [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    April 6, 2021 Promotions
    April 6, 2021 Promotions
    April 6, 2021 Promotions
    April 6, 2021 Promotions
    April 6, 2021 Promotions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT