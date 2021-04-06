Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April 6, 2021 Promotions [Image 2 of 5]

    April 6, 2021 Promotions

    CAMP MCGREGOR, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Greg Rinkes, assigned to Forward Support Company, 1-181st Field Artillery, 30th Troop Command, prepares to call Spc. Dillon Patti and the rest of FSC to attention at Camp McGregor, New Mexico on April 6, 2021. FSC completed pre-mobilization in Camp McGregor before deploying to the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 04:07
    Photo ID: 6806235
    VIRIN: 210406-Z-CZ403-1055
    Resolution: 3978x3651
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: CAMP MCGREGOR, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April 6, 2021 Promotions [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

