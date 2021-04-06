April 6, 2021 Promotions

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Greg Rinkes, assigned to Forward Support Company, 1-181st Field Artillery, 30th Troop Command, prepares to call Spc. Dillon Patti and the rest of FSC to attention at Camp McGregor, New Mexico on April 6, 2021. FSC completed pre-mobilization in Camp McGregor before deploying to the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

