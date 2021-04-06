April 6, 2021 Promotions

U.S. Army Spc. Yesenia Flores, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Troop Command, receives a round of applause after being promoted on April 6, 2021 at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. Flores was promoted to the rank of specialist while the 1-181 FAR completed mobilization for deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

