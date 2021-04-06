U.S. Army Spc. Yesenia Flores, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Troop Command, receives a round of applause after being promoted on April 6, 2021 at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. Flores was promoted to the rank of specialist while the 1-181 FAR completed mobilization for deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 04:07
|Photo ID:
|6806234
|VIRIN:
|210406-Z-CZ403-1124
|Resolution:
|4729x1973
|Size:
|962.13 KB
|Location:
|CAMP MCGREGOR, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, April 6, 2021 Promotions [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
