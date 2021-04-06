April 6, 2021 Promotions

Newly promoted U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Hoffman, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Troop Command, stand at attention in front of Capt. Joshua Cobb, assigned to HHB, 1-181 FAR, 30th Trp Cmd, on April 6, 2021 at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. Hoffman is the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear sergeant for the 1-181 FAR. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

