Newly promoted U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Hoffman, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Troop Command, stand at attention in front of Capt. Joshua Cobb, assigned to HHB, 1-181 FAR, 30th Trp Cmd, on April 6, 2021 at Camp McGregor, New Mexico. Hoffman is the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear sergeant for the 1-181 FAR. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 04:07
|Photo ID:
|6806240
|VIRIN:
|210406-Z-CZ403-1093
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.03 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MCGREGOR, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, April 6, 2021 Promotions [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
