    Hill AFB hosts weapons evaluation [Image 11 of 15]

    Hill AFB hosts weapons evaluation

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, takes off Aug. 25, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The squadron was participating in a Weapons System Evaluation Program, known as Combat Hammer and Combat Archer, which tests and validates the performance of crews, pilots, and their technology while deploying precision-guided munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6805828
    VIRIN: 210825-F-EF974-1079
    Resolution: 4047x2693
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    F-16
    Aviano Air Base
    Luke AFB
    Hill AFB
    F-35A
    WSEP

