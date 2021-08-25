Hill AFB hosts weapons evaluation

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, takes off Aug. 25, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The squadron was participating in a Weapons System Evaluation Program, known as Combat Hammer and Combat Archer, which tests and validates the performance of crews, pilots, and their technology while deploying precision-guided munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

