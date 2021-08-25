Hill AFB hosts weapons evaluation

An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing from Aviano Air Base, Italy, climbs into his jet Aug. 25, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The wing was participating in a Weapons System Evaluation Program, known as Combat Hammer and Combat Archer, which tests and validates the performance of crews, pilots, and their technology while deploying precision-guided munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

