Hill AFB hosts weapons evaluation

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing from Aviano Air Base, Italy, before takeoff Aug. 25, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The wing was participating in a Weapons System Evaluation Program, known as Combat Hammer and Combat Archer, which tests and validates the performance of crews, pilots, and their technology while deploying precision-guided munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

Date Taken: 08.25.2021, by Cynthia Griggs, HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US