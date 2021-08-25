An Airman assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing from Aviano Air Base, Italy, readies weapons on an F-16 Fighting Falcon Aug. 25, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The wing was participating in a Weapons System Evaluation Program, known as Combat Hammer and Combat Archer, which tests and validates the performance of crews, pilots, and their technology while deploying precision-guided munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 17:48
|Photo ID:
|6805821
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-EF974-1013
|Resolution:
|5300x3526
|Size:
|7.36 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hill AFB hosts weapons evaluation [Image 15 of 15], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT