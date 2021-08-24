38 RQS trains to support SpaceX, Boeing

U.S. Air Force Capt. Trent Vonich, 38th Rescue Squadron pararescueman and Blue Team flight commander, poses for a photo after conducting water jumps into the Banana River near Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Aug. 24, 2021. The training was designed to prepare pararescuemen for supporting the SpaceX human spaceflight program and Boeing’s spaceflight program. Training is crucial to rescue operations due to the high level of teamwork required and the physically demanding scenarios pararescuemen encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

Date Taken: 08.24.2021
Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US