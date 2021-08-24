Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38 RQS trains to support SpaceX, Boeing

    38 RQS trains to support SpaceX, Boeing

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Trent Vonich, 38th Rescue Squadron pararescueman and Blue Team flight commander, poses for a photo after conducting water jumps into the Banana River near Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Aug. 24, 2021. The training was designed to prepare pararescuemen for supporting the SpaceX human spaceflight program and Boeing’s spaceflight program. Training is crucial to rescue operations due to the high level of teamwork required and the physically demanding scenarios pararescuemen encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 16:31
    Photo ID: 6805749
    VIRIN: 210824-F-EQ901-2041
    Resolution: 5203x3462
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
    This work, 38 RQS trains to support SpaceX, Boeing, by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pararescue
    ACC
    water jump
    free-fall
    38th Rescue Squadron
    23rd Wing

