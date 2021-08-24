38 RQS trains to support SpaceX, Boeing

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron drive a combat rubber raiding craft to shore after conducting water jumps into the Banana River near Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Aug. 24, 2021. The training was designed to prepare pararescuemen for supporting the SpaceX human spaceflight program and Boeing’s spaceflight program. The team practiced dropping combat rubber raiding craft from an HC-130J, jumping in after it and assembling the CRRC upon landing in the water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

