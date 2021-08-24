U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron conduct water jumps into the Banana River near Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Aug. 24, 2021. The training was designed to prepare pararescuemen for supporting the SpaceX human spaceflight program and Boeing’s spaceflight program. In the event of a rocket launch malfunction, the rocket’s capsule can detach itself from the rocket and land in the ocean. The 38th RQS would then conduct water jumps after dropping combat rubber raiding craft that they would then use to recover the downed astronauts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

This work, 38 RQS trains to support SpaceX, Boeing, by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.