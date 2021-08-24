Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38 RQS trains to support SpaceX, Boeing

    38 RQS trains to support SpaceX, Boeing

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron conduct water jumps into the Banana River near Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Aug. 24, 2021. The training was designed to prepare pararescuemen for supporting the SpaceX human spaceflight program and Boeing’s spaceflight program. In the event of a rocket launch malfunction, the rocket’s capsule can detach itself from the rocket and land in the ocean. The 38th RQS would then conduct water jumps after dropping combat rubber raiding craft that they would then use to recover the downed astronauts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    pararescue
    ACC
    water jump
    free-fall
    38th Rescue Squadron
    23rd Wing

