38 RQS trains to support SpaceX, Boeing

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron board a combat rubber raiding craft after conducting water jumps into the Banana River near Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Aug. 24, 2021. The training was designed to prepare pararescuemen for supporting the SpaceX human spaceflight program and Boeing’s spaceflight program. The CRRC can be dropped by aircraft using two different methods: a rigging alternate method boat, which is a deflated CRRC that is folded up and inflated after landing; and a hard duck, which is an inflated CRRC fixed to a wooden base and dropped with a large parachute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

