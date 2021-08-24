U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derek Spinale, 38th Rescue Squadron pararescueman Blue Team section chief, removes a fin after conducting a water jump into the Banana River near Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Aug. 24, 2021. The training was designed to prepare pararescuemen for supporting the SpaceX human spaceflight program and Boeing’s spaceflight program. Pararescuemen are equipped with various water gear that allows them to carry out rescue operations in the ocean or other bodies of water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 16:30 Photo ID: 6805747 VIRIN: 210824-F-EQ901-1942 Resolution: 5504x3662 Size: 9.14 MB Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 38 RQS trains to support SpaceX, Boeing [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.