    38 RQS trains to support SpaceX, Boeing [Image 8 of 12]

    38 RQS trains to support SpaceX, Boeing

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derek Spinale, 38th Rescue Squadron pararescueman Blue Team section chief, removes a fin after conducting a water jump into the Banana River near Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Aug. 24, 2021. The training was designed to prepare pararescuemen for supporting the SpaceX human spaceflight program and Boeing’s spaceflight program. Pararescuemen are equipped with various water gear that allows them to carry out rescue operations in the ocean or other bodies of water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 16:30
    Photo ID: 6805747
    VIRIN: 210824-F-EQ901-1942
    Resolution: 5504x3662
    Size: 9.14 MB
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38 RQS trains to support SpaceX, Boeing [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pararescue
    ACC
    water jump
    free-fall
    38th Rescue Squadron
    23rd Wing

