Dyess Airmen deliver cargo to those in need

Members of the 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 317th Airlift Wing load humanitarian cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules as part of the Denton Humanitarian Aid Program Aug. 24, 2021 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The goods will be transported to a cardiac center and a pediatric medical teaching facility in Northern Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

Date Posted: 08.26.2021 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US