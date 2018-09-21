A loadmaster assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing directs a K-Loader into place to load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules Aug. 24, 2021, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The 317th AW constantly provides tactical airlift and humanitarian aid around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2018 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 11:57 Photo ID: 6805211 VIRIN: 210824-F-KL776-1033 Resolution: 5266x3504 Size: 6.63 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess Airmen deliver cargo to those in need [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.