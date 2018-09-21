Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess Airmen deliver cargo to those in need [Image 6 of 7]

    Dyess Airmen deliver cargo to those in need

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2018

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Reilly McGuire 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A loadmaster assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing directs a K-Loader into place to load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules Aug. 24, 2021, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The 317th AW constantly provides tactical airlift and humanitarian aid around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

    This work, Dyess Airmen deliver cargo to those in need [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aid
    Medical Supplies
    Humanitarian Cargo
    7th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    317th Airlift Wing

