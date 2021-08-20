Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess Airmen deliver cargo to those in need [Image 2 of 7]

    Dyess Airmen deliver cargo to those in need

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Dylan Moddingham, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, collects humanitarian cargo Aug. 20, 2021, in Abilene, Texas. The cargo was delivered as part of the Denton Humanitarian Aid Program, which allows for the U.S. to aid to those in need around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown)

    This work, Dyess Airmen deliver cargo to those in need [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aid
    Medical Supplies
    Humanitarian Cargo
    7th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    317th Airlift Wing

