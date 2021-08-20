Dyess Airmen deliver cargo to those in need

Senior Airman Dylan Moddingham, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, collects humanitarian cargo Aug. 20, 2021, in Abilene, Texas. The cargo was delivered as part of the Denton Humanitarian Aid Program, which allows for the U.S. to aid to those in need around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown)

