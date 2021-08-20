Senior Airman Dustin Osborne, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, tightens a strap on cargo Aug. 20, 2021, in Abilene, Texas. The 7th LRS provides distribution and material management to the 7th Bomb Wing and the 317th Airlift Wing at Dyess Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 11:57
|Photo ID:
|6805208
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-LK778-1057
|Resolution:
|3662x2442
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess Airmen deliver cargo to those in need [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
