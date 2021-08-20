Senior Airman Dustin Osborne, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, tightens a strap on cargo Aug. 20, 2021, in Abilene, Texas. The 7th LRS provides distribution and material management to the 7th Bomb Wing and the 317th Airlift Wing at Dyess Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 11:57 Photo ID: 6805208 VIRIN: 210820-F-LK778-1057 Resolution: 3662x2442 Size: 1.48 MB Location: ABILENE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess Airmen deliver cargo to those in need [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.