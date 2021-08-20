Staff Sgt. Charles Williamson, left, and Senior Airman Dylan Moddingham, right, both 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operators, collect humanitarian cargo Aug. 20, 2021, in Abilene, Texas. The 7th LRS members collected more than 11,000 pounds of donated medical supplies from Abilene and its surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 11:57
|Photo ID:
|6805206
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-LK778-1032
|Resolution:
|4068x2712
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess Airmen deliver cargo to those in need [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
