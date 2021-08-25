Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass talks with members of the 374th Security Forces Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. During her visit, Bass connected with Airmen and toured Yokota to emphasize the importance of Yokota's airlift mission throughout the Indo- Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 19:34 Photo ID: 6802520 VIRIN: 210825-F-QX174-1113 Resolution: 7935x5504 Size: 3.24 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSgt of the Air Force visits Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.