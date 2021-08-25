Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass meets with Capt. Andrew Davenport, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Flight commander, during her tour of the Agile Air Combat Support Facility at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. Yokota was the second stop for Bass on her first tour of the Pacific Air Forces as CMSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 19:34
|Photo ID:
|6802517
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-QX174-1071
|Resolution:
|6629x4727
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSgt of the Air Force visits Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
