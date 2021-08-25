Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass tours the Agile Air Combat Support Facility at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. During her visit to Yokota, Bass thanked Airmen and their families for their continued sacrifices, received feedback on important topics and learned more about Yokota’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 19:34
|Photo ID:
|6802516
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-QX174-1067
|Resolution:
|6481x4813
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSgt of the Air Force visits Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT