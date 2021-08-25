Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSgt of the Air Force visits Yokota [Image 4 of 5]

    CMSgt of the Air Force visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass takes a selfie with Airmen in the Agile Air Combat Support Facility at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. During her time at Yokota, Bass met with senior leaders, toured the base and held an all-call with enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 19:34
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    TAGS

    PACAF
    CMSAF
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    374th AW
    CMSAF 19

