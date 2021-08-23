Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:59 Photo ID: 6801842 VIRIN: 210823-F-TK640-1365 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.7 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New 8th AF CC chooses Dyess for first command visit [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.