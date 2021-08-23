Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, tests a virtual reality training headset at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021. Gebara participated in an engine test cell virtual reality fire training scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 11:59
|Photo ID:
|6801842
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-TK640-1365
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New 8th AF CC chooses Dyess for first command visit [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
